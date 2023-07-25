Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

CDNS traded down $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.61. 1,087,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.27. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

