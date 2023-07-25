New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
New Gold Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $834.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.