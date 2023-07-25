New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $834.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 37.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 128,644 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 353,200 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 14.1% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,883,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 233,237 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

