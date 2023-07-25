New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

