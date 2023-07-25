New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.30. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.