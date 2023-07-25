New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $185.70 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.46 and a 200-day moving average of $169.23.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

