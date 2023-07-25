New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.