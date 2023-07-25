New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $495.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $464.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.