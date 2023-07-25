New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of EDU opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

