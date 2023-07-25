NewMarket (NEU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NEU opened at $438.61 on Tuesday. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $439.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

