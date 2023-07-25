NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.10. 2,330,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093,539. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $151.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

