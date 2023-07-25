NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

