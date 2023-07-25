NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading 4.9% Higher

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 161,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 771,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
NGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $531.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
