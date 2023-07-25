NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading 4.9% Higher

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 161,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 771,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $531.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

