Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average is $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

