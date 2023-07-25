Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned about 0.05% of Fiserv worth $38,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.06. 3,044,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.70.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.