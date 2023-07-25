NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NKE stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.54. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

NIKE Profile



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.



