Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,263 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

