Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,261 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,152 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.8% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

