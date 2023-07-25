Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,661 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of SomaLogic worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SomaLogic by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

SLGC opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $432.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.65.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 146.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

