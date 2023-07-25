NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.83

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.83 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 240784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.