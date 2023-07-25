Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Nucor updated its Q3 guidance to below $5.81 EPS.

Nucor Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $165.00 on Tuesday. Nucor has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

