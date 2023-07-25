Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.00

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.88), with a volume of 2709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.88).

Octopus AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Octopus AIM VCT alerts:

Octopus AIM VCT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,463.41%.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.