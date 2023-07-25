Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.74

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 486204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ORI. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

