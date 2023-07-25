OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys Shares of 22,229 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Down 0.0 %

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Blackstone stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.01. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.79%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.