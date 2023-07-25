OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 2,033 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.08. 2,253,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $428.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

