OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 625 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.63.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.72. 4,521,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,573. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.32 and a 200 day moving average of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.