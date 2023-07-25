OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 645,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,102,000 after buying an additional 502,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,973. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

