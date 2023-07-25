ONE Gas’ (OGS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

