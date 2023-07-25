Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FIX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.99. 23,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,744. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.58. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $172.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.