Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.00. 3,128,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,794,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

