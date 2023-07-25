Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

