Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,686 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,778,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,108,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

