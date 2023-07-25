Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 9,344 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,286,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,025,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

