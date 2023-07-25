Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN opened at $4.18 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.