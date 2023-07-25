Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OGEN opened at $4.18 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
