Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Cap of $5.21 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $328,947.92 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,219.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00305108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.79 or 0.00810377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.00556217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00061621 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00120395 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,020,541 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

