Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 5.2%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 1,234,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,225,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 7.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,172 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $931,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

