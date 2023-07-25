Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,350. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.69 and its 200-day moving average is $204.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.24, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

