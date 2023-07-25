Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Park National has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Park National has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park National to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Price Performance

PRK traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.96. The company had a trading volume of 110,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.73. Park National has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $151.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park National will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Park National

In other news, Director Dan Delawder purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Park National during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.