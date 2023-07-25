Parkland (TSE:PKI) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.59

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.59 and last traded at C$36.47, with a volume of 38014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.44.

Parkland Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.00.

Parkland Announces Dividend

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 2.609375 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

