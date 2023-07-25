PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

