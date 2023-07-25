PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,835 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $120,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.2 %

PYPL traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.82. 1,530,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,971,952. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.