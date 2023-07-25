PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

PYPL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.35. 4,422,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,993,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

