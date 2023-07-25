PCB Bancorp (PCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. On average, analysts expect PCB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,371,191 shares in the company, valued at $18,497,366.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,446 shares of company stock worth $210,070. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 471.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

