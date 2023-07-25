Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 223 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 ($2.90) to GBX 223 ($2.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Petershill Partners Price Performance
Shares of Petershill Partners stock remained flat at $2.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01. Petershill Partners has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.01.
Petershill Partners Company Profile
