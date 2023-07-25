Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 223 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 ($2.90) to GBX 223 ($2.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Shares of Petershill Partners stock remained flat at $2.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01. Petershill Partners has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.01.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

