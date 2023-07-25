Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 6,624,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,104,436. The firm has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

