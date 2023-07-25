Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 86,051 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 475.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,051 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,341 shares of company stock valued at $716,060 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,073. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

