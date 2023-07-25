Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,195 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial comprises about 0.8% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Brighthouse Financial worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 541,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of BHF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. 258,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,283. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

