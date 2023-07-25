Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,742 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Kyndryl worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 15.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,378,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,766 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 5.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Kyndryl by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

KD traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,079. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

