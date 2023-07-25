Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 431,813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,641 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,053,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

