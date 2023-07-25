Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.98

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 9213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1537 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.