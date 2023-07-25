Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.98

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 9213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1537 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

