PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $75-76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.01 million.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. 295,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. PROS has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PROS will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PROS by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PROS by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,608,000 after buying an additional 981,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PROS by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,927 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

